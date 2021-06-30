Ford Transit is one of the most popular utility vehicle in the world. Becoming a global model means the car has to be produced around the world. One of the most advanced locations for the production is based in US.

Ford and the UAW workers at Kansas City Assembly Plant celebrate producing one million Transit vans in North America since production began in 2014. Ford Transit is America’s best-selling van, and Ford has been the commercial van leader for 42 years.

Kansas City Assembly Plant will also produce Ford’s first all-electric van, the E-Transit, coming later this year.

The one millionth Transit rolled off the line June 29. It is an ingot silver, high-roof, extended wheelbase cargo van with rear-wheel drive. A Ford dealer in California ordered it.