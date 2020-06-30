Ford is improving the recently launched Mustang Mach-e electric SUV. Ford is confirming updated performance specs following recent charging and driver-assist technology news – adding up to a convenient, stress-free Mach-E ownership experience.
Extended-range all-wheel-drive Mach-E will deliver 346 horsepower and 428 lb.-ft. of torque, up from previous estimates of 332 horsepower and 417 lb.-ft., right out of the gate – with a targeted 0-60-mph time in the mid-5-second range.
Extended-range rear-wheel-drive models will produce 290 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft., up from 282 horsepower and 306 lb.-ft.
Standard-range all-wheel-drive models will pump out 266 horsepower and 428 lb.-ft., up from 255 horsepower and 417 lb.-ft.
Standard-range rear-wheel-drive models will deliver 266 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft., up from 255 horsepower and 306 lb.-ft.
Ford engineers have used 3D simulations – the same tool Ford Performance uses to develop race cars – to ensure Mach-E has the ride quality and driving dynamics expected of a Mustang. On top of virtual hot laps, engineers put Mustang Mach-E’s all-wheel-drive system to the test in extremely cold and hazardous conditions at Smithers Winter Test Center in northern Michigan.