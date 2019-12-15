In 2021, Volkswagen will come on the market with some modifications for the current Atlas SUV. The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas facelift will be unveiled in the first part of 2021 and we have the first sketches of the refreshed model.

In the front part, Atlas will come with a new radiator grille that has a different shape compared to the one used today, new signature for the headlamps and also a bigger air intakes.

Seen from the profile, the car looks the same as the current one. The will be some minor modifications on the last window form and also on the rear fender, but those will not alter the current design.

The refreshed Volkswagen Atlas will come with different taillights and the tailpipes will be no longer incorporated into the fascia.

Inside the cabin will be a new steering wheel, a bigger instrument display and lots of modern driver assistance tech. No modifications are expected on the engine line-up.