Fiat has published the first pictures and details of the all-new 500X and Tipo Hybrid. Both cars will be available on sale soon and are featuring the first full-hybrid powertrain developed by Fiat.

Both cars are featuring a 1.5 liter four-cylinder with 130 horsepower and 240 Nm of torauq. A 48-volt, 20 horsepower electric motors supports the combustion engine works in tandem with a new seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

According to Fiat, this is for the first time when the combustion engine is completly disconected from the transmission, and the car runs only on electrificty.

The Italian car manufacturer also says that thanks to this new hybrid powertrain, the 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid can deliver up to 11% better fuel economy.