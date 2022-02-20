Porsche has a big surprise for its fans: the all-new 2023 Porsche Macan T. This is for the first time when an SUV gets the Touring badge.

The new car was developed in order to fill up the void between the entry-level Macan and the Macan S. Under the hood is the same 2.0 liter four cylinder engine (found on the entry-level Macan) and it delivers 265 horsepower.

The engine resources are sent to the ground via an all-wheel drive system and a seven-speed PDK transmission.

But unlike a standard Macan, the Macan T comes with Sport Chrono Package and Porsche Active Suspension Management as standard equipment. If you are going for the optional adaptive air suspension you’ll get special sway bars that are T-specific. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus is also modified for the Macan T, but it is offered as an option.

The car can go from not to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds quicker compared to the base mdoel.