DS is one of the emerging premium car manufacturers in Europe. It is derived from Citroen and it now has a strong range in Europe, with DS3 Crossback and DS7 Crossback. Now, the range is extended with the introduction of the new DS 9.

DS 9 continues the DS Automobiles design language with an expressive front face featuring the DS WINGS and the design of the grille with its three-dimensional diamond effect giving character. On the bonnet there’s a ‘Clous de Paris’ sabre; the first time this DS interior signature has been used outside the cockpit.

The rear wings, the badge and the boot lid are linked with the same fluidity. Embedded in this, the chiselled rear lights have the effect of scales, creating a contrast to give a dramatic three-dimensional effect. They are underlined by lateral sabres, paying tribute to the design elements of the great French coachbuilders of the 1930s. The elegantly thin third brake light helps make the rear appear wider and extends the visual effect of the rear window.

DS 9 will be offered with a new E-TENSE plug-in hybrid powertrain comprising a PureTech turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor combined to deploy 225hp and capable of going up to 33-34 miles (WLTP) in zero emissions mode courtesy of an 11.9kWh battery.

The electric motor, through an eight-speed automatic gearbox, can deploy maximum power of 80kW (110hp) and 320Nm. It is used for driving off from a standstill, boosting acceleration at any speed and for driving in zero emissions mode up to 84mph. Electric mode is always automatically selected on start-up to maximise efficiency. It is complemented by a Hybrid mode, designed to automatically control the different types of energy by driving 100% electric, 100% petrol or combining the two if the situation requires it. The car’s occupants will be mostly oblivious of this transition. An E-TENSE Sport mode gets the most out of the available power from the combined application of the combustion engine and electric motor.

DS 9 utilises an energy recovery system that re-charges the battery in deceleration or brake phases, amplified with an enhanced Braking function selected by pulling back the gear selector and displayed as ‘B’. In addition, an E-Save function guarantees there’s always selected levels of bat tery-stored energy to do chosen parts of the journey in Zero Emissions mode (one of several levels available), for example when the driver knows they will be going into LEV areas or town centres. The 7.4kW on-board charger enables the battery to be charged in 1hr 30minutes from home or public charging points using the cable supplied as standard.