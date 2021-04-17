Mercedes-Benz CLS benefits from a new look thanks to its revised version launched at the beginning of this year. To date, more than four million examples have been sold to customers all over the world, including more than 450,000 CLS models since the launch of the first generation in 2004. China was the largest sales market for the CLS Coupé in 2020, followed by South Korea, the USA and Germany.

The entry-level model with AVANTGARDE Exterior as standard features a new front apron with striking air intakes, two louvres at the sides, and a front splitter in silver chrome. The rear apron has a black diffuser-look insert and a silver-chrome trim strip. Two new designs are available for the 19-inch light-alloy wheel: 5-twin-spoke or multi-spoke rims.

If the CLS is equipped with the AMG Line Exterior, it signals its sportiness even more clearly: AMG styling components are fitted in this version. These include an AMG-specific front apron with A-wing in black, a front splitter in silver chrome, sporty, distinctive air intakes with vertical bars and aerodynamically shaped flics in high-gloss black. Other features include AMG sill trim on the side and AMG spoiler lip on the boot lid. In combination with AMG Line Exterior, two new colours can be selected for the 20-inch, high-gloss AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheel in bi-colour look: tremolite grey or high-gloss black.

All models with AVANTG ARDE Exterior or AMG Line Exterior receive a new radiator grille. Special features of this grille are the Mercedes-Benz pattern (a three-dimensional star pattern with chrome-gloss surfaces), a louvre in high-gloss black with chrome inlay and the integrated Mercedes star. The new paint colour for the CLS is spectral blue metallic.

In addition to the more distinctive exterior, the interior has also been enhanced. Two new trim finishes, including for the centre console, are available in open-pore brown walnut and high-gloss grey wood. The range of leather seat upholstery has also been expanded: Neva grey/magma grey and sienna brown/black are the two new colour combinations here.

As part of the update, the CLS receives a redesigned multifunction steering wheel in nappa leather. The spokes are finished in high-gloss black with silver chrome edging, the paddle shifters in silver chrome. With the Driving Assistance Package (optional extra), the driver is supported by Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist. Here, the steering wheel uses the capacitive principle to detect the driver’s hands. There is a two-zone sensor pad in the steering wheel rim. The sensors on the front and reverse sides of the rim register whether the driver’s hands are on the wheel. No steering movement is now required to inform the assistance systems that the driver is in control. This enhances user-friendliness when driving in semi-automated mode.