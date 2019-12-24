2019 was a very important year for Citroen, who celebrated its centenary. To end the anniversary of its 100 years, Citroen is highlighting 100 years of bold design and creativity driven by models just as legendary as they are popular (2CV, Type H, Méhari). Chapters of Citroën’s history were brought to life through the brand film ‘the hitchhiker’ showcased in 2018 in the first episode, followed by a second film launched at the end of 2018 (with DS, Sébastien Loeb, Jacques Séguéla), and a third film released in February 2019 (featuring the Ami One Concept).

As 2019 comes to a close, Citroën is returning with the fourth and final instalment of ‘the hitchhiker’ in the form of a grand finale. Within the film, we once again find the hitchhiker travelling through the ages… but this time right through to the Brand’s most recent creation: New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid.

New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid was revealed back on 6 November, with the model available for customers to register their interest now, first deliveries are expected from the middle of 2020. The Brand’s first plug-in hybrid, New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid launches Citroën’s electrification offensive, and equips the brand to deliver a strong message: ‘For one hundred years, Citroën has made automobile accessible to all. In 2020, Citroën will make electric available to all.

The 30-second film will premiere exclusively on Citroën’s social networks from 19 December, a way of thanking the online community consisting of over 18 million fans for the part they have played in Centenary celebrations. The film continues to be accompanied by the timeless ‘Take the long way home’ soundtrack, sung by Roger Hodgson, co-founder of SUPERTRAMP.