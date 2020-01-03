After a long wait, Citroen is introducing its first hybrid vehicle, of course, based on its most expensive car in the range: the C5 Aircross. The new C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid – the ë-Comfort Class SUV – was unveiled at the 98th Brussels Motor Show.

This launch marks the start of a range transformation, which, in addition to efficient internal combustion engines, will be enhanced from 2020 with 100% electric and plug-in hybrid options. In 2020, Citroën will make low emission vehicles accessible to all through the introduction of 6 new electrified models within the range. All new models launched by the brand will feature an electrified version by 2025.

New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid is the most modular SUV within its segment: three individual sliding, tilting and foldable rear seats, and best in class load space from 460-litres to 600-litres.

Offering a range of up to 31miles (50km) in electric mode, CO2 emissions of 39g/km and consumption of 166mpg (1.7 L/100km) – WLTP cycle, New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid represents a new phase in Citroën’s energy transition strategy as it offers a plug-in hybrid engine that combines technology with competitive running costs.

New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid is produced in France, at the Rennes – La Janais plant, alongside the internal combustion versions that have already sold over 100,000 units.

New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid is Citroën’s first plug-in hybrid model in the brand’s ‘Core Model Strategy’, which by 2023 will lead to 80% of the range having an electrified version, followed by 100% by 2025, with a new electrified offer every year.

With prices in the UK starting from £35,340, UK customers can register an interest in New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid through Citroën UK’s website. First deliveries will take place at the end of the first half of 2020.