After Lamborghini restarted the production, another exotic car manufacturer announces the restart of its car assembly. This time in France. Bugatti is once again producing its unique hyper sports cars in the workshop in Molsheim.

Following the break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some employees are now returning to the main factory in Alsace. They will be able to work on the hyper sports cars Chiron and Divo subject to strict conditions.

A Bugatti task force has been working over recent weeks on specific rules of conduct for the restart, taking into consideration the legal requirements of the French government and recommendations from international experts.

Every employee will be given their own protective face mask on arrival at the Molsheim site. This must be worn at all times on the premises and in the work areas, even if a safety distance of 1.5 metres is also maintained and specified rules for washing hands are followed. In addition, employees will be required to clean their tools thoroughly before and after use.

Contactless processing of incoming and outgoing goods wherever possible, as well as reduction of deliveries and maintenance to a minimum, will be as much a part of the new normal in the coming weeks as continued meetings via Skype.