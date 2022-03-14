BMW Group has made a big announcement for its fans: the Alpina brand becomes now a part of the company. According to the press release, the German group will secure the rights to the Alpina brand.

The conclusion of the transaction is still subject to various suspensive conditions – in particular, approval by the responsible antitrust authorities.

Alpina has worked with BMW for about 60 years, and it will continue to do so for even more. In this very moment, Alpina has an ongoing contract with BMW that will expire on 31 December 2025. Until than, Alpina will work like they use to: will buy BMW cars and will modify them in the Buchloe manufacturing facilities.

“The automotive industry is in the midst of a far-reaching transformation towards sustainable mobility. For that reason, existing business models need to be re-examined on a regular basis. For over fifty years, the Buchloe firm has demon­strated how to deliver top-quality car cachet through meticulous attention to detail. The BMW Group is also driven by this same passion for cars that capture the imagination. That is why we are now embarking on a new chapter in our long-standing partnership. Acquiring the trademark rights will allow us to shape the long-term course of this brand steeped in tradition. We are delighted to welcome the Alpina brand to the BMW family,” said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales.