Those looking for a more powerful BMW X7 can opt for a tuning kit offered by Alpina, BMW’s tuning house. The result is called BMW Alpina XB7 and has already entered production at BMW’s Spartanburg factory.

Incidentally, dealer and customer orders for the XB7 model have already satisfied available production capacity through the balance of calendar year 2020.

The hand-finished ALPINA XB7, with seating for up to seven, is the first full-size BMW SAV to receive the refined ALPINA performance luxury treatment and follows the mid-size ALPINA SAV models including the ultra-high-performance diesel XD3 model and XD4 Sports Activity Coupe (neither offered in North America). The XB7, which started production in August for September deliveries in the US market, is based on the BMW X7 and advances the merits of that model with power, handling, and aesthetic details taken to previously unseen levels of development. A small galaxy of unique ALPINA parts ensure that the ALPINA XB7 specifications include a 0-60mph dash in 4.0 seconds, a top speed of up to 180mph, handling and braking to match the power, and a look and feel signature to ALPINA, with the attention to detail clients of the boutique automaker have come to expect since 1965.

The all-new BMW ALPINA XB7 became available to order from May 2020 with deliveries planned to commence in September 2020. Just as with the 2021 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan, all official BMW dealers in the United States and Canada are eligible to sell and service the all-new ALPINA XB7.

US customers can view wheel and tire choices for the XB7, which begin with 21-inch ALPINA DYNAMIC light-alloy wheels with Run-Flat Summer or Run-Flat All-Season tires, and massive new 23-inch ALPINA CLASSIC forged-alloy wheels that save 28 pounds of unsprung mass and include bespoke-compound Pirelli P-ZERO “ALP” non-runflat summer tires.