Let’s go back in 2015 at the Frankfurt Motor Show when Bentley unveiled the Bentayga. The first SUV of the company remains the fastest and most luxurious SUV in the world and today it reached the 20,000 units milestone.

The production started in 2016 and Bentley managed to achieve this important milestone in just 4 years.

The Bentayga was first offered only with a W12 engine, but after the official unveiling, the British car manufacturer come with some premieres.

Bentayga was the first Bentley model to be offered with a diesel engine. It was a 4.0 liter V8 unit which didn’t hold on for too long. It was unveiled in 2016 and ditched in 2018.

Also, Bentayga was the first Bentley model with a plug-in hybrid unit which uses a V6 petrol engine and an electric motor. The SUV can deliver performance and quiet electric rides.

20,000 Bentaygas have been handcrafted by the skilled workforce at the Bentley factory in Crewe. Each one has spent more than 100 hours on a dedicated production line, where a team of 230 craftspeople meticulously assemble every Bentayga by hand.