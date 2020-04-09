Audi is trying to attract clients looking for a sportier A3 with a special edition of the RS3, available in US. Audi of America has announced that the popular RS 3 will now be available in a special Nardo edition.

As the first compact Audi sedan to wear the RS badge, the RS 3 delivers unrivaled performance and a high level of everyday functionality. Building on the success of this model, RS 3 Nardo edition delivers maximum performance.

The special edition RS 3 can reach an electronically-limited top speed of 174 mph, 19 mph higher than the standard RS 3. The standard RS fixed sport suspension allows for increased agility and enhanced cornering capabilities on and off the track.

The RS 3 is equipped with a 2.5-liter TFSI turbocharged engine that’s known for its unique firing order and inimitable sound, producing 394 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. An even more distinct engine note will be struck through the Sport exhaust system with black tips, included as standard on the RS 3 Nardo edition.

The RS 3 Nardo edition features Nardo Gray exterior paint with Black Optic exterior trim, staggered 19-inch 5-arm-blade design wheels in bi-color black finish, red brake calipers, a black rear lip spoiler, exterior mirror housings in gloss black, and black Audi rings and badges.

The design selection interior embodies high performance with RS embroidered floor mats, Alcantara knee pads with Crescendo Red stitching, Crescendo Red air vents and accent rings and seatbelts with red edges. Audi Sport Carbon inlays can also be found throughout the interior.

Standard Audi smartphone interface enables Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto integration, allowing you access to your compatible smartphone’s features, such as navigation, phone, music and select third-party apps.

Standard Audi side assist provides blind spot monitoring via LED indicators on the exterior mirror housings at speeds above 9 mph to help increase confidence behind the wheel.

The Audi RS 3 Nardo edition is now arriving at dealerships with a price of $59,900.