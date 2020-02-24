Aston Martin’s exclusive Q division has built a special DBX which will be unveiled during the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

According to the British car manufacturer, this will be one of the most exclusive SUVs on the road.

On the outside we see a 22 inch gloss black wheels, a Satin Xenon Grey paint for the body and a carbon fiber lower exterior pack. There are also some black anodized parts.

Inside the cabin there are solid carbon fiber blocks which were finished with attention to comply the Aston Martin regulations. Also, the center console is made of 280 layers of carbon fiber, which was laid by hand. According to Aston Martins, this process took 12 hours.

This solid piece of carbon is then machined on a five-axis mill for 90 hours to complete the accessory.

“While our designer specifications previously demonstrated an incredibly broad range of choice and expression from our existing palette of colors and materials, ‘Q by Aston Martin’ offers the tools to those who have an uninhibited desire to push the boundaries of what is achievable”, said Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer.