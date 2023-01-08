The current Aston Martin DBS is already 4 years old, and since its launch, the car got a few versions in order to keep the fans happy.

As you would expect, Aston Martin has announced a new version of the DBS, but this time, the new variant was designed to surpass them all. It is called DBS 770 Ultimate, and according to some rumors, it will be the final edition of the nameplate.

We don’t have any details of the car, aside for teaser video, but we expect to see a car with 770 horsepower offered by the V12 5.2 liter engine.

Aside for the power, we expect to see some improvements over the ultra-limited DBS Superleggera 007 Edition, which was able to run from not to 100 km/h in just 3,4 seconds and reach a top speed of 340 km/h.

According to Aston Martin, the new DBS 770 Ultimate will be unveiled in early 2023, and it will be limited in 499 units.