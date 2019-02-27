Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models receive a special series, called Alfa Romeo Racing.

The “Alfa Romeo Racing” limited edition celebrates Alfa Romeo’s ever-deepening participation and involvement in the Formula 1 world championship, in partnership with Sauber. This year the team will be racing under the new official name of “Alfa Romeo Racing”, so these models will proudly assert the racing history of Alfa Romeo that has seen a string of victories and top-three finishes in many international championships, including F1.

While retaining all the technical features of the Quadrifoglio models, this special series mimics the livery of the F1 cars with Trofeo White and Competizione Red two-tone paintwork. It combines unique stylistic details, including the Sparco racing seats with red stitching and carbon shell structure, with the Mopar automatic transmission knob with carbon insert and leather and Alcantara steering wheel with carbon inserts.

The interior also features a dedicated ‘Alfa Romeo Racing’ badge. The excitement of the racetrack is expressed by technical details such as the exposed carbon fibre roof on the Giulia, the burnished alloy wheels (19-inch on the Giulia and 20-inch on the Stelvio), red brake callipers, carbon ceramic brakes and the Akrapovi? titanium exhaust. Carbon fibre details are also found on the wingmirrors, “V” insert in the front trefoil, side skirt inserts and kick plates (on Giulia).

Both "Alfa Romeo Racing" models are also complete with tinted windows, Adaptive Cruise Control, Harman Kardon premium audio packag, and the Alfa Connect 3D Nav by Mopar infotainment system with 8.8-inch screen, with DAB radio and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.