Peugeot has introduced in its line-up some improvements for the 3008 and 5008. According to the French car manufacturer, the new versions will be equipped with mild-hybrid engines.

For short, we are speaking about a 48V system which will improve the fuel consumption. In city, the new setup will drink 2.5 liters less per 100 kilometres, while outside, the consuption will drop by 0.7 liters.

On average, this new mild-hybrid powertrain will reduce the fuel consumption by 1 liter /100 km. The mild-hybrid system works with a 1.2 liter engine which can deliver 135 horsepower and 230 Nm of torque.

Peugeot also announced a new dual-clutch six speed automatic transmission for the 3008 and 5008.