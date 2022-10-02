Bentley has prepared some upgrades for the current Bentayga Hybrid variant. The 2023 variant will feature exterior and technical modifications.

Under the hood is the same V6 3.0-liter petrol engine with a single 100 kW electric motor. For 2023, the duo will deliver 456 horsepower, and the battery pack will be bigger: from 13 kWh to 18 kWh, which means the Bentayga Hybrid will be able to travel only on electricity for around 43 kilometers.

The power upgrade is around six percent higher compared to the current variant. There is also a 15 percent increase in torque.

Bentley also said that the 2023 Bentayga Hybrid will be available in two new trim levels: the S and Azure. The first one has more aggressive visual and performance modifications, while the Azure comes with more luxury over sportiness.