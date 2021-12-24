Along with the new Ariya, the much awaited electric SUV, Nissan is also launching the 2022 Sentra.

The 2022 Nissan Sentra, Nissan’s top-selling sedan, is available now with a starting MSRP of $19,5102 for the Sentra S grade. Enhancements for the 2022 model year are highlighted by a new Midnight Edition Package for the Sentra SR and a new All-Weather Package for the Sentra SV grade.

The Midnight Edition Package includes black-painted V-motion grille, rear spoiler and rear diffuser, black exterior badging and black 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels. The All-Weather Package includes Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and remote engine start.

The 2022 Sentra continues with its styling and comprehensive suite of intelligent driving technologies including advanced connectivity, intelligent safety and confident performance.