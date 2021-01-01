Ford has managed to bring back the Bronco name and the fans were really proud of this moment. Unfortunatly, the pandemic pushed back the deliveries to summer of 2021.

But the US-based car manufacturer might come up with another surprise for the fans.

A member of the Bronco6G forum received an e-mail from Axis Automation, a Michigan-based supplier. At one point, in the e-mail the “Warthog” name appears next to Bronco and Ford U725 (the codename for the SUV’s new generation).

As you may have read, Ford filled the Warthog trademark back in September and we are pretty sure that the Bronco Warthog will be here in 2021.