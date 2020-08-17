Subaru is updating its US range with the introduction of the new 2021 Legacy model. The popular four-door sedan is available in six trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited, Limited XT and Touring XT. Pricing on the Legacy starts at $22,895 just a $150 increase from the previous year.

The Legacy Base is equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring and is powered by the 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine. The naturally aspired engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a standard Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) with 8-speed manual shift mode and steering wheel paddle shift control switches.

The award-winning Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology is standard on all trim levels. EyeSight includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control (AACC) with Lane Centering. The safety feature works in conjunction with AACC to assist with centering the SUV within the travel lane.

The Legacy comes with an extensive list of standard features including power windows, door locks, fuel door, and mirrors as well as dual USB input ports in the front center console. The standard security system includes remote keyless entry. Additionally, the Base comes well-equipped with the SUBARU STARLINK dual 7.0-inch Multimedia system that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity.

Starting at $25,145 the 2021 Legacy Premium also increases just $150. Upgrades over the Base trim include All-Weather Package, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control system and a 10-way power driver seat. Two additional USB charging ports are included in the rear section of the center console. The Premium comes standard with the tablet-style 11.6-inch STARLINK Multimedia Plus. The center information display offers direct touch controls for multimedia, HVAC, and vehicle settings.

The Premium also introduces an all-new exterior color: Brilliant Bronze Metallic. The new color can be paired with either ivory or black interior.

The 2021 Subaru Legacy Sport starts at $27,095 and upgrades the Premium trim with unique 18-inch sport-styled wheels in black finish; sport-type front grille; body color rocker trim and trunk spoiler; LED fog lights; exterior mirrors in Crystal Black Silica finish; and unique charcoal gray upholstery with bold red contrast stitching.

The Legacy Sport offers an available option package with the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system; Power Moonroof; Reverse Automatic Braking; and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

The 2021 Legacy Limited, with a starting price of $29,895 adds luxury features including perforated leather-trimmed upholstery; heated rear seat backs; rear A/C outlets; and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start. Standard driver assist technologies include Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

At $34,445, the turbo-charged Legacy Limited XT increases by only $250 for 2021 model year. Along with the upgraded 2.4-liter turbo BOXER engine, the Limited XT adds features including: Power Moonroof; Heated Steering Wheel; STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation featuring a Harman Kardon premium audio system with Quantum Logic Surround; and DriverFocus.

The Legacy Touring XT is priced at $36,145, a $250 increase from the previous year. The top trim builds on the Limited XT and adds a 180-degree Front View Monitor and a Sierra Tan Nappa Leather upholstery.