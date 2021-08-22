Skoda already unveiled the new Kodiaq facelift, a well deserved refresh for the brand’s SUV. Now, almost six years since its debut, the Kodiaq benefits from a facelift. For all its versions, including the sportier vRS.

The revised Kodiaq vRS delivers more power and reduced weight for an even better performance. The latest EVO generation 2.0 TSI petrol engine has four-wheel drive as standard and seven-speed DSG gearbox that produces 245PS – a 6PS increase on its predecessor – and can sprint from 0-62mph in just 6.6 seconds.

The sporty model’s styling is accentuated by the addition of 20 inch Sagitarius anthracite alloy wheels with distinctive red brake calipers, vRS bumpers, gloss black roof rails, grille and mirrors, dual exhaust pipes and full LED Matrix headlights as standard. Plush microsuede black vRS sport seats with contrast red stitching and vRS logo make a feature of the interior cabin along with a three-spoke leather sports multi-function steering wheel and DSG paddles.

Where Kodiaq dominates is the exceptional amount of space on offer. With an overall length of just under 4.7m, the versatile SUV can offer up to 2,005 litres of space with all rear seats down. Its seven-seater layout means that the entire family can travel with space to spare while its remarkably generous helping of standard equipment means that comfort and infotainment needs are met.

Virtual cockpit is a standard feature in the revised vRS model, and offers a vRS-specific look as well as a Sports layout as an additional fifth display mode that places the rev counter and speedometer graphics in front of the driver.

Kodiaq vRS is equipped with Dynamic chassis control as standard, which makes it possible for the driver to adapt the steering and suspension depending on whether the Comfort, Normal or Sport mode is selected. Dynamic sound booster and front parking sensors and rear-view camera are also standard fit.