Porsche Cayenne is the brand’s most successful car in the US. To make the most of this popularity, Porsche decided to offer two new versions of the hit model. The 2021 Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupe are ready to be ordered in US. The highly sporty new models mark the return of a V8 engine to the GTS.

The Porsche-developed 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which is shared with the Panamera GTS, generates 453 hp (338 kW) and 457 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a standard eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission and Porsche Traction Management all-wheel drive, the new models are capable of reaching 60 mph in 4.5 seconds or 4.2 seconds using Performance Start, which is included in the optional Sport Chrono Package (standard on Coupe). Those acceleration times mark an improvement of 0.4 seconds and 0.6 seconds respectively as compared to the 0-60 mph sprint of the preceding Cayenne GTS. Both models have a top track speed of 168 mph.

Sport Exhaust is also included as standard equipment with all Cayenne GTS models. The specially configured system features tail pipes on the outer edges of the rear bumper and help to create a fitting soundtrack to the enhanced dynamics. Customers opting for the Cayenne Coupe model may also choose a new, even more emotive center exhaust system with oval shaped tips. In addition to offering a sportier appearance, the new exhaust – which is newly included in and only available with the optional Lightweight Sport Package – is even louder than the Sport Exhaust system offered on the GTS models.

Sporty, agile performance is at the core of what makes the GTS models special. To that end, both model derivations receive revised Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) dampers that, in combination with the standard three-chamber Air Suspension, lower the chassis by 30 mm as compared to the Cayenne S.

The standard Sport Design package ensures a unique and exclusive appearance in combination with numerous accents in black. The new Cayenne GTS models are equipped as standard with 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels in satin black. The LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and the continuous LED taillights are also tinted. The front air intakes, side window trim, tailpipes of the sport exhaust system and the rear Porsche logo and model designation are all finished in black.

The new 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupe models are expected to begin arriving in U.S. dealerships in the fall of 2020. Starting price for the 2021 Cayenne GTS is $107,300. Starting prices for the 2021 Cayenne GTS Coupe is $110,500.