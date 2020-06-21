Nissan is updating the current range of the Rogue model with the introduction of the 2021 version. The stake was high, as Rogue is Nissan’s best selling model in the industry. The all-new Rogue crossover is the first of five new or redesigned Nissan models that will enter production in the next year. It follows Altima, Versa, Sentra and TITAN, which were all recently redesigned.
The all-new Rogue has the most standard safety technologies in its class, and is the latest Nissan model to feature Nissan Safety Shield 360 standard across the entire lineup. Nissan Safety Shield 360 technologies include Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. The 2021 Rogue also offers 10 standard supplemental air bags and extended crumple zones to help protect occupants.
In addition to Safety Shield 360, the new Rogue also offers Nissan’s innovative Intelligent Driver Alertness technology and Rear Door Alert as standard equipment on all grade levels. Also available is Blind Spot Intervention and Traffic Sign Recognition. Intelligent Cruise Control is included as part of the available ProPILOT Assist system.
The Nissan Intelligent Key has been expanded to the rear doors, as well as the front. Now, a driver or passenger can unlock a rear door with a touch of a button on the rear door handle (or unlock all doors by pressing twice), rather than needing to unlock with buttons on the front door handles.
The rear doors themselves are extra-wide open nearly 90 degrees, making it easier to get a child seat in or out, and also easing ingress and egress. The rear seat offers flexible and convenient child seat installation in all three seating positions – so adults or older children can sit on either side of a center-positioned child seat.
The new Rogue “butterfly” opening front center console allows for easy “pass-back” access to the second row. And, with the available Remote Engine Start with Intelligent Climate Control, parents can heat or cool the interior before placing a young child in a cold or hot vehicle.
Rear seat comfort features include standard reclining NASA-inspired Zero Gravity low-fatigue spinal support seating and available heated seats. And, for the first time, Rogue is equipped with available class-exclusive Tri-Zone Climate Control – meaning rear seat occupants can control their temperature separate from the front driver and passenger control. Both rear doors also feature available class exclusive pull-up sunshades4 to remove unwanted direct sunlight.
A new wireless smartphone charger allows phones with a range of charge power applications (15-watt maximum) to be charged while driving. The charger platform is located on the center console, in front of the electronic shifter lever and twin cupholders. The console also houses both USB Type-C and Type-A charging ports.
Getting vehicle information is also easy, thanks to the 2021 Rogue’s digital display integration featuring three high-tech displays.
The combination of a full-color 10.8-inch head-up display, 12.3-inch “Digital Dashboard” gauge cluster and large, floating 9.0-inch touch screen display allows Rogue drivers to customize and enhance the driving experience.
The head-up display, another first for Rogue, is designed to help reduce the driver’s workload and stress – keeping surroundings and the road ahead in sight while accessing a range of vehicle information. At 10.8 inches, it is one of the largest head-up displays in the segment.
Rogue was one of the first vehicles to offer Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist, a hands-on, driver-assist technology that reduces the hassle of stop-and-go highway driving and makes long drives on the open highway easier. ProPILOT Assist combines steering assist and Intelligent Cruise Control to help control acceleration, braking and steering in both heavy traffic and on the open highway.6
For 2020, ProPILOT Assist has been enhanced using next-generation radar and camera technology to provide smoother braking, better steering assist feel and improved detection performance when other vehicles cut into the lane.
In addition, ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link is standard on Rogue Platinum and available on Rogue SL bringing several new features. By linking ProPILOT Assist with Nissan’s Door-to-Door Navigation System, the navigation map data can now provide the ability to proactively reduce speed for upcoming freeway curves or junctions and also help the driver slow for freeway exits.
As in previous generations, Rogue will be offered in well-equipped S, SV and SL grade levels. For 2021, a new Platinum grade is added, featuring quilted semi-aniline leather-appointed seating, the full 12.3-inch Digital Dashboard meter display, head-up display, heated rear seats, ambient lighting, wireless charging pad, ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link, Bose® Premium Audio System, Nissan Door-to-Door Navigation and more.
The 2021 Rogue goes on sale at Nissan dealers nationwide in fall 2020.