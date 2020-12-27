Mercedes-Benz is ready to offer its US fans the most advanced car it has ever produced: the S-Class. It is again the pinnacle of Mercedes-Benz technology. The new S-Class will be offered in three highly-equipped, strategically curated trim lines for the U.S. market to meet the needs of even the most discerning customers: Luxury Line, AMG Line and the Executive Line (available exclusively on the S 580 Sedan).

Standard-equipped technology highlights in the modern and progressive interior include a 12.8″ OLED multimedia touchscreen display in the center console and the potential for up to five screens to conveniently meet the needs of the driver and passengers alike. The new S-Class also debuts the second generation of the sophisticated, learning-capable MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system with advanced Voice Control and 50% more processing power compared to the previous MBUX system. Individual MBUX profiles can be activated by biometric authentication via fingerprint sensor, voice control or facial recognition.

The interior also showcases all-new technology such as Active Ambient Lighting that uses advanced LED technology to enhance the in-car experience by visually supporting the driver assistance systems or by flashing to identify the current speaker when interacting with MBUX.

The entire suite of enhanced active and passive driver assistance systems are included as standard on the new S-Class, including a 360-Degree Surround View Camera with a new 3D View Assist feature that allows the driver to easily and conveniently park, unpark and negotiate tight spaces. The vehicle can autonomously maintain its speed and the distance to the traffic in front as well as stay in its lane on multi-lane roads, and reduce the vehicle speed according to the traffic situation. The extensive driver assistance systems, as well as the sophisticated crash sensor systems, enable PRE-SAFE® to recognize a likely impact in even more situations than before, ensuring that the S-Class upholds the highest levels of safety and sophistication.

An available Augmented Reality Head-up Display system further supplements the functionality of MBUX, navigation and the driver assistance systems by generating and projecting images directly in the driver’s field of vision. The new available 3D driver display provides a comprehensive view of the vehicle’s surroundings and enhances the ATTENTION ASSIST functionality with a microsleep warning that uses an infrared interior camera to register characteristics and movements in order to detect driver distraction and drowsiness.

The S-Class also boasts generous space and thoughtful interior elements including rapid-heating and ventilating, active multicontour front seats with enhanced massage and comfort headrests, powered side rear sunshades, wireless smartphone integration and wireless charging in the front, toll gate transponder, soft close doors and air balance cabin fragrance system. S-Class customers can now choose from 10 massage programs with two levels of intensity and in duration ranging from 8-18 minutes.

Additional revolutionary innovations making their debut in the new S-Class are the all-new 4D Surround Sound system, rear seat airbags and rear axle steering.

The Burmester 4D surround sound system includes 30 speakers and eight resonators. Two resonators are integrated into the backrest of each seat. Direct reproduction of the sound resonance in the seats adds another level to the three- dimensional listening experience: 4D sound. The perceived intensity of the sound can be individually adjusted for each seat. In addition to music reproduction, the 4D sound is also used to create an even more emotional function of the available ENERGIZING Comfort system. Two amplifiers deliver a total output of 1,750 watts of power and 37 separately processed output channels.

The all-new available rear seat airbag can considerably reduce the impact on the head and neck area of the seat-belt-wearing occupants in the outer rear seats in the event of a frontal collision. The frontal airbag for the rear seat deploys particularly gently thanks to its innovative construction using a tubular structure.

Prices for the new S500 4Matic Sedan with Luxury Line trim level starts at $109,800. Same trim level and S580 4Matic model is $116,300. The high-end Executive Line trim level is available on the S 580 4MATIC Sedan for $131,450.