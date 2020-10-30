One of the most popular SUV in the Ford range, the current generation Edge, gets some new digital updates. These are available on the 2021 version of the Edge and Edge ST.

The SUV receives a new standard largest-in-class 12-inch size center screen, all-new SYNC 4A with connected built-in navigation and cloud connectivity with conversational voice recognition, plus refinements.

The 12-inch screen supports multi-tasking, enabled by splitting the screen into larger and smaller windows. For example, if a customer wants to keep their navigation route on the screen while changing songs, they can choose to display the radio or other streaming music services in the smaller display area. While parked, customers will be able to quickly scroll through nine different features to display as Information on Demand, making SYNC 4A even easier to use than before.

All-new cloud connectivity combines conversational voice recognition with the power of internet-based search results, so you always have access to the latest information with almost every request – such as “Find me the best Thai restaurant” – while SYNC can make data-based suggestions to drivers. Staying in contact with friends and family becomes easier, with natural speech recognition enabling communication via SMS and email.

Removing the need to plug-in a mobile device, SYNC 4A includes Wi-Fi enabled Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and SYNC AppLink. For customers subscribed to SiriusXM with 360L, the 2021 Edge can also provide a curated listening experience with on-demand streamed content and personalized entertainment channels.

SYNC 4A is connected with built-in navigation for traffic and hazard information, parking, gas prices and weather – all stored in the cloud.

And while SYNC 4A leverages the cloud, it will still retain on-board processing power to help minimize performance issues where there might not be strong cell service – meaning your road trip is in good hands even when you go off the beaten path.

Edge was the first Ford SUV to offer Ford Co-Pilot360 as a standard suite of features and continues to offer available advanced driver assist tech including Enhanced Active Park Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane-Centering and a 180-degree front camera.

2021 Edge also features an extensive wheel lineup for increased choice and customization, with nine options including 18-inch Sparkle Silver-painted aluminum wheels standard on the SE series and 21-inch premium gloss black-painted aluminum wheels available on ST. New interior trim options for Edge include a Ceram ic interior option on Titanium Elite models and a new Cloth interior option for SEL. New available exterior colors are Carbonized Gray and Lithium Gray.

Edge ST remains the choice for performance-minded customers. Featuring a specially tuned 2.7-liter EcoBoost pumping out 335 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque using 93-octane fuel – the first SUV from Ford Performance is outfitted for dynamic handling. It includes a quick-shifting 7-speed automatic transmission, standard all-wheel drive with selectable traction control, an available ST Performance Brake Package, and ST-tuned sport suspension and steering.