Buick is trying to attract more people to the current Envision model. The 2021 Envision will arrive early next year with a fresh new look and technology.

Buick’s popular premium Avenir trim will be available on the 2021 Envision for the first time.

The 2021 Envision will also offer Buick’s first available 10-inch diagonal touchscreen infotainment system, and it will include in-vehicle apps, such as Amazon Alexa built-in1, Spotify, Pandora and Fox Sports. Projection features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also be included.

The Envision will be powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo engine and a nine-speed transmission.

Buick vehicles offer sculptural designs, refined performance, modern interiors and thoughtful personal technologies.

The new Envision will also be purposefully contented with standard active safety technologies, such as:

Automatic Emergency Braking

Front Pedestrian Braking

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Forward Collision Alert

Following Distance Indicator

Rear Park Assist

Safety Alert Seat

HD Rear Vision Camera

“The all-new 2021 Envision is part of Buick’s strategy to grow its family of premium SUVs,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president, Global Buick and GMC. “It joins the new 2020 Encore GX, which offers safety, functionality and styling tailored around the size and space preferences of today’s small and compact SUV buyers.”