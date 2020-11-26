Back a few weeks ago, Audi unveiled the SQ5 TDI. Now it is time to see the Sportback version of the mid-size SUV.

The new 2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI will come with the same layout we have seen on the regular variant of the SUV.

As a result, we have a V6 3.0 liter diesel engine which can deliver 341 horsepower and 700 Nm peak of torque. The model be matted to an eight speed automatic transmission and a quattro all-wheel drive system.

As a result, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 250 km/h. Being a diesel, Audi has also installed a mild hybrid system which will help the unit to achieve better fuel consumtion figures. According to Audi, the SQ5 Sportback will sip only about 7 liters/100 kilometers in the WLTP cycle.

The new Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI will be built in Mexico and it will be launched in the first half of 2021. According to Audi, the coupe SUV will also be assembled in China from a complete knock-down (CKD) kit.