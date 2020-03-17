After they’ve launched the RS Q8 model in the US, Audi are expanding the range with the RS6 Avant. Once unobtainable in the U.S. market, the RS 6 Avant is now a reality for U.S. customers.

The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine is capable of 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque that can send the Avant from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. The 4.0-liter engine produces a full bodied and robust V8 sound, which the driver can adjust using the Audi drive select system. The optional Sport exhaust can be added for an even more pronounced sound.

Standard quattro sport differential offers a dynamic driving experience and helps enhance cornering agility by actively splitting torque between each of the rear wheels, with the ability to direct nearly all torque to one wheel.

Specially tuned for the RS 6 Avant, the RS adaptive air suspension with controlled damping offers drivers a choice between high performance dynamics and long-distance comfort.

The standard eight-speed tiptronic transmission with optimized shift times and new launch control function transmits the power of the 4.0-liter engine to the quattro permanent all-wheel drive.

Driving characteristics can be adjusted via the Audi drive select system. Six profiles are available, including customizable RS-specific RS1 and RS2 modes that can be enabled directly from an “RS MODE” button on the steering wheel.

The all-wheel steering enables the steering angle of the front and rear wheels to be adjusted independently, allowing for enhanced agility as well as optimal stability at high speeds.

Starting price is $109,000 for a 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant.