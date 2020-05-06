One of the most popular cars in Audi range, the compact SUV Q3, launched two years ago, is now enjoying some fresh air with the 2021 edition.

The second-generation of one of the brand’s best-selling models is further improved in 2020 with additional standard equipment and styling options.

The Audi Q3 45 TFSI is now offered exclusively in an S line exterior. On the Premium trim, power front seats with lumbar support are now standard, in addition to Audi lane departure warning, progressive steering, and shift paddles on the steering wheel.

The available Convenience package now includes an auto-dimming interior mirror with compass, heated, driver auto-dimming, power-folding exterior mirrors, and an LED interior lighting package. On the Premium Plus trim, Audi cruise assist, the customizable LED interior lighting package plus, and a stainless steel trunk sill are all now standard equipment.

The optional Technology package now includes a Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System and traffic sign recognition. New for 2021, an available Parking Assistance package adds a top view camera and park steering assist. A newly available Black optic sport package brings titanium matte 19-inch wheels with all-season tires, black optic accents and roof rails, and S line sport seats in black or grey leather interior with contrast stitching. New for 2021, Navarra Blue has been added to the color lineup.