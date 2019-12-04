Honda is offering some fresh off-road experience with the introduction of the new 2020 Passport. Arriving at dealerships this month, Passport offers eating for five adults, standard i-VTEC V6 power, and standard Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technologies, the 2020 Passport Sport with 2-wheel-drive starts at $31,990.

Passport is available in four trims: Sport, EX-L, Touring and Elite. All come standard with 20-inch wheels, a matte-black grille, Honda Sensing, and increased ride height with more athletic proportion and stance compared to the three-row Pilot. Passport’s interior offers best-in-class passenger space and total interior volume, with a large “basement” cargo area under the main cargo floor that is ideal for storing dirty gear or keeping valuables out of sight.

EX-L, Touring and Elite models come with Honda’s blind spot information system, while other additional premium technologies available on Passport include in-vehicle Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, an 8-inch Display Audio system, and wireless phone charging.

Also available for the 2020 Honda Passport is a wide variety of Genuine Honda accessories that can be used to customize the customer’s Passport adventure and to accommodate a broad variety of outdoor gear, from bikes and kayaks to skis and snowboards.

The new Passport was designed and developed by Honda R&D Americas. The vehicle and its V6 engine are produced by associates at Honda Manufacturing of Alabama in Lincoln, Alabama, using domestic and globally-sourced parts.