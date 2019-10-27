Home » News » Lamborghini » We have a new set of pictures with the Urus ST-X production model
We have a new set of pictures with the Urus ST-X production model
27 October 2019 13:21:32
|Tweet
Lamborghini motorsport division, Squadra Corse, is on fire. The Italians are preparing a new championship with SUVs. But not any SUVs. The mighty Urus.
In order to be accepted in an FIA ruled competition, the standard model had to get some interior and exterior modifications.
The car has all the safety accessories (roll cage, fire extinguished system, sports seats with six-point harnesess) and also some exterior tweaks which were developed to deliver more aerodynamic force.
According to some sources, the car will also loose some weight (about 550 kilograms) while the engine will deliver 650 horsepower and 850 Nm peak of torque but in a different manner than the street version of the car.
Lamborghini said that the Urus ST-X will debut next year in the Super Trofeo 2020 World Finals in Misano Adriatico in Italy.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
This is the all-new electric Mazda MX-30
We have a first teaser with a track only Lamborghini hypercar
We have a new set of pictures with the Urus ST-X production model
-
Next Volkswagen Touareg will get an R versions with PHEV
Spy-video. Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo caught around the Nurburgring
2020 Volkswagen Golf officially revealed
Related Specs
1996 Lamborghini Diablo VT RoadsterEngine: V12, Power: 366.9 kw / 492.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 580.0 nm / 427.8 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
1999 Lamborghini Diablo VT RoadsterEngine: V12, Power: 390.0 kw / 523.0 bhp @ 7100 rpm, Torque: 605.0 nm / 446.2 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
2000 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster MillenniumEngine: V12, Power: 395.2 kw / 530.0 bhp, Torque: 605 nm / 446.2 ft lbs
1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 RoadsterEngine: 60 Degree V12, Power: 261.0 kw / 350 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 369 nm / 272.2 ft lbs
2006 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 RoadsterEngine: 60 Degree, Aluminum Alloy, V12 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 477.3 kw / 640 bhp @ 8000 rpm, Torque: 660 nm / 486.8 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
New Vehicles
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Concept Cars
First teaser picture of the Mitsubishi Mi-Tech
Mitsubishi will unveil during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show a new special concept. Its name is Mi-Tech and comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. ...
Mitsubishi will unveil during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show a new special concept. Its name is Mi-Tech and comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Future Cars
Skoda Octavia first sketches emerge
Skoda is getting closer and closer to another milestone in the company history. The Czech manufacturer is preparing the unveiling of the new generation Octavia. ...
Skoda is getting closer and closer to another milestone in the company history. The Czech manufacturer is preparing the unveiling of the new generation Octavia. ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan surpasses Gallardo production record
When you think at the most popular Lamborghini ever created you think at Gallardo, as it eas the best sold car in the company’s history. Well, starting ...
When you think at the most popular Lamborghini ever created you think at Gallardo, as it eas the best sold car in the company’s history. Well, starting ...
Gadgets
Karma develops sound for its future electric cars
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Videos
Video. Watch how Koenigsegg Regera does 0-250-0 mpg in just 32.48 seconds
A couple of weeks ago, the guys from Koenigsegg have announced that the Regera hypercar managed to smash the world record for 0-250-0 mph and also for ...
A couple of weeks ago, the guys from Koenigsegg have announced that the Regera hypercar managed to smash the world record for 0-250-0 mph and also for ...