Home » News » Lamborghini » We have a first teaser with a track only Lamborghini hypercar
We have a first teaser with a track only Lamborghini hypercar
27 October 2019 13:25:30
Lamborghini is developing a track-only model thanks to the engineers involved in the Squadra Corse motorsport division. In order to confirm this thing, the Italian car manufacturer has dropped a teaser video with the next model.
Until now we know that the car will be based on the Aventador flagship model and it will be offered with a V12 engine. According to our sources, the unit will deliver 830 horsepower which will be channled to the rear wheels thanks to a six-speed Xtrac sequential transmission.
If the rumors will be true, the name of the model will be Avantador SVR. Hope you do remember the Miura SVR model which was built in a few numbers and were made specially to race the tracks.
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio "Alfa Romeo Racing"

Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
First teaser picture of the Mitsubishi Mi-Tech

Mitsubishi will unveil during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show a new special concept. Its name is Mi-Tech and comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. ...
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT

ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Skoda Octavia first sketches emerge

Skoda is getting closer and closer to another milestone in the company history. The Czech manufacturer is preparing the unveiling of the new generation Octavia. ...
Lamborghini Huracan surpasses Gallardo production record

When you think at the most popular Lamborghini ever created you think at Gallardo, as it eas the best sold car in the company's history. Well, starting ...
Karma develops sound for its future electric cars

Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary

Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Video. Watch how Koenigsegg Regera does 0-250-0 mpg in just 32.48 seconds

A couple of weeks ago, the guys from Koenigsegg have announced that the Regera hypercar managed to smash the world record for 0-250-0 mph and also for ...
