We have a first teaser with a track only Lamborghini hypercar

Lamborghini is developing a track-only model thanks to the engineers involved in the Squadra Corse motorsport division. In order to confirm this thing, the Italian car manufacturer has dropped a teaser video with the next model.





Until now we know that the car will be based on the Aventador flagship model and it will be offered with a V12 engine. According to our sources, the unit will deliver 830 horsepower which will be channled to the rear wheels thanks to a six-speed Xtrac sequential transmission.





If the rumors will be true, the name of the model will be Avantador SVR. Hope you do remember the Miura SVR model which was built in a few numbers and were made specially to race the tracks.

Tags: lamborghini, lamborghini race track model, lamborghini squadra corse

Posted in Lamborghini, New Vehicles