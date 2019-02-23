Volvo XC90 facelift is here with more electric range

Volvo has prepared a small revision for the XC90. There are some very discreet exterior modifications, an more tech interior and improved engines.





On the design side, the Swedish car manufacturer said the new XC90 facelift has received a new radiator grille, new wheel options and exterior colors.





One of the most important modification inside the cabin is that customers will be able to order the XC90 facelift with six seats. There will also be five and seven versions as you already knew.





On the safety side, XC90 facelift comes with Oncoming Lane Mitigation, City Safety with Autobrake, and Cross Traffic Alert systems, all these improvements which were first unveiled on the S60/V60.





On the engine side, the T8 Twin-Engine plug-in hybrid system has got a new KERS system which will offer up to 15% more electric range. There will also be some new B mild-hybrid versions.

