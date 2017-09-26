Volvo XC40 officially enters small SUV market
26 September 2017 17:36:31
Not taking part in Frankfurt Motor Show, Volvo decided to unveil the new XC40 SUV shortly after. The smallest Volvo SUV is the first model on Volvo Cars’ new modular vehicle architecture (CMA), which will underpin all other upcoming cars in the 40 series, including fully electrified vehicles.
Safety and driver-assistance features on the XC40 include Volvo Cars’ Pilot Assist system, City Safety, Run-off Road Protection and Mitigation, Cross Traffic Alert with brake support, and the 360° camera that helps drivers manoeuvre their car into tight parking spaces.
In terms of technology, the XC40 brings the safety, connectivity and infotainment technologies known from the new 90- and 60 series cars to the small SUV segment.
Interior design provides XC40 drivers with, among other things, more functional storage space in the doors and under the seats, a special space for phones (including inductive charging), a fold-out hook for small bags and a removable waste bin in the tunnel console.
From the start of production, the XC40 will be available with a D4 diesel or a T5 petrol four-cylinder Drive-E powertrain. Further powertrain options, including a hybridised as well as a pure electric version, will be added later. The XC40 will also be the first Volvo model to be available with Volvo Cars’ new three-cylinder engine.
Production of the new XC40 starts in Volvo Cars’ plant in Ghent, Belgium, in November.
