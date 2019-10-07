Home » News » Volvo » Volvo XC40 Electric - first teaser pictures

Volvo XC40 Electric - first teaser pictures

7 October 2019 13:22:50

Volvo is preparing its first electric car. It is based on the current XC40 SUV and it will be named XC40 Electric.

The car is scheduled to be unveiled in the next week (October 16) but until than, the Swedish car manufacturer decided to come with some teaser pictures. 

Volvo XC40 Electric - first teaser pictures
Volvo XC40 Electric - first teaser pictures Photos
The new model is based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) and it feature a battery pack integrated into the floor. The car will still offer the same amount of interior space as the classic one. 

More than that, on the front there will be a "frunk", a storage department with approximately 30 liters of cargo volume. Also, on the design side we will see a covered conventional grille which will be finished in the same color as the rest of the body. With more details we will come on October 16. 

Volvo XC40 Electric - first teaser pictures Photos (2 photos)
  • Volvo XC40 Electric - first teaser pictures
  • Volvo XC40 Electric - first teaser pictures

Related Articles

