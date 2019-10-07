Volvo XC40 Electric - first teaser pictures
7 October 2019 13:22:50
|Tweet
Volvo is preparing its first electric car. It is based on the current XC40 SUV and it will be named XC40 Electric.
The car is scheduled to be unveiled in the next week (October 16) but until than, the Swedish car manufacturer decided to come with some teaser pictures.
The new model is based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) and it feature a battery pack integrated into the floor. The car will still offer the same amount of interior space as the classic one.
More than that, on the front there will be a "frunk", a storage department with approximately 30 liters of cargo volume. Also, on the design side we will see a covered conventional grille which will be finished in the same color as the rest of the body. With more details we will come on October 16.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1926 Volvo OV4Engine: Inline-4, Power: 20.9 kw / 28 bhpN/A
1944 Volvo PV 444 AEngine: Inline-4, Power: 29.8 kw / 40 bhpN/A
1953 Volvo PV 444 DEngine: Inline-4, Power: 32.8 kw / 44 bhpN/A
1933 Volvo PV 654Engine: Inline-6, Power: 48.5 kw / 65 bhpN/A
2000 Volvo V70 XCEngine: B5244T3 Turbocharged Inline-5, Power: 149.1 kw / 199.9 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 285 nm / 210.2 ft lbs @ 1800-5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Concept Cars
Audi unveiled the 2019 AI Trail quattro concept car
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Future Cars
Aston Martin DBX enters final testing
Aston Martin is ready to follow all those premium manufacturers who decided to launch an SUV. The DBX is really close. Aston Martin’s first SUV has ...
Aston Martin is ready to follow all those premium manufacturers who decided to launch an SUV. The DBX is really close. Aston Martin’s first SUV has ...
Market News
Skoda Karoq reaches 250.000 units produced
Skoda is making the most of the current SUV growth in Europe. he 250,000th ŠKODA Karoq has rolled off the production line at the ŠKODA AUTO plant in ...
Skoda is making the most of the current SUV growth in Europe. he 250,000th ŠKODA Karoq has rolled off the production line at the ŠKODA AUTO plant in ...
Gadgets
Karma develops sound for its future electric cars
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...