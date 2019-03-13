Volvo S60 R-Design launched in the UK
13 March 2019 19:54:00
|Tweet
Volvo is ready to tackle the German sedans with the launch of the new generation S60, a car long awaited by Volvo fans. It makes its debut in UK showrooms from 11 May in a high-specification launch version, the R-Design Edition, a pathfinder for a range that will grow to include a wide choice of equipment grades and powertrains.
To showcase the S60's potential, the range is being launched in the UK in R-Design Edition form, a sporty interpretation of the model benefiting from an extremely generous specification. Its performance focus is evident in its lowered sports suspension and a set of striking 19-inch alloy wheels with a contrast diamond cut and black finish. In the cabin, the heated sports front seats are upholstered in a combination of Nappa leather and high-quality fabric, while a black headlining and metal mesh interior trim add to the sporty ambience.
Premium features include a driver's head-up display, rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, a heated steering wheel and a 600W 14-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system.
The Sensus Connect system provides simple and seamless control of car functions, multimedia features, navigation and on-board connectivity via a central nine-inch touchscreen or voice commands. Smartphones can also be synced with ease, via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The advanced technology features include Pilot Assist, which controls the car's acceleration and braking, and assists with the steering to keep the S60 at the right speed, at a safe distance from any vehicles ahead and correctly positioned in its lane. To help guard against common collision risks, the S60 R-Design Edition also comes with BLIS – Blind Spot Information System – with Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Collision Mitigation.
At launch, the S60 is available with a single, front-wheel-drive powertrain – Volvo's proven 250hp T5 turbocharged petrol engine, matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission (complete with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters for quick manual gear selection). A member of Volvo's Drive-E family of lightweight 2.0-litre engines, it provides a strong combination of responsive performance and efficiency: combined cycle fuel economy ranges from 35.3 to 39.8mpg, CO2 emissions are from 152g/km, while 0-62mph can be dispatched in just 6.5 seconds.
The S60 R-Design Edition is on sale now, priced at £37,920. First deliveries to customers are expected from May this year.
Volvo S60 R-Design launched in the UK Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2003 Volvo S60 REngine: Turbocharged Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm
2000 Volvo S60 PCC ConceptEngine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 400 nm / 295.0 ft lbs
2005 Volvo T6 RoadsterEngine: S80 Inline-6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhpN/A
1956 Volvo P 1900 SportEngine: Inline-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70 bhpN/A
1946 Volvo PV 60Engine: Inline-6, Power: 67.1 kw / 90 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Skoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...
Various News
Jaguar I-Pace won the European Car of the Year 2019 award
The all-electric Jaguar I-Pace has been voted ‘Car of the Year’ at the European Car of the Year Awards 2019. This is the first time a Jaguar has won ...
The all-electric Jaguar I-Pace has been voted ‘Car of the Year’ at the European Car of the Year Awards 2019. This is the first time a Jaguar has won ...
Motorsports
McLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing car
McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...
McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...
Videos
Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...