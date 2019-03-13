Volvo S60 R-Design launched in the UK

Volvo is ready to tackle the German sedans with the launch of the new generation S60, a car long awaited by Volvo fans. It makes its debut in UK showrooms from 11 May in a high-specification launch version, the R-Design Edition, a pathfinder for a range that will grow to include a wide choice of equipment grades and powertrains.





To showcase the S60's potential, the range is being launched in the UK in R-Design Edition form, a sporty interpretation of the model benefiting from an extremely generous specification. Its performance focus is evident in its lowered sports suspension and a set of striking 19-inch alloy wheels with a contrast diamond cut and black finish. In the cabin, the heated sports front seats are upholstered in a combination of Nappa leather and high-quality fabric, while a black headlining and metal mesh interior trim add to the sporty ambience.





Premium features include a driver's head-up display, rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, a heated steering wheel and a 600W 14-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system.





The Sensus Connect system provides simple and seamless control of car functions, multimedia features, navigation and on-board connectivity via a central nine-inch touchscreen or voice commands. Smartphones can also be synced with ease, via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.





The advanced technology features include Pilot Assist, which controls the car's acceleration and braking, and assists with the steering to keep the S60 at the right speed, at a safe distance from any vehicles ahead and correctly positioned in its lane. To help guard against common collision risks, the S60 R-Design Edition also comes with BLIS – Blind Spot Information System – with Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Collision Mitigation.





At launch, the S60 is available with a single, front-wheel-drive powertrain – Volvo's proven 250hp T5 turbocharged petrol engine, matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission (complete with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters for quick manual gear selection). A member of Volvo's Drive-E family of lightweight 2.0-litre engines, it provides a strong combination of responsive performance and efficiency: combined cycle fuel economy ranges from 35.3 to 39.8mpg, CO2 emissions are from 152g/km, while 0-62mph can be dispatched in just 6.5 seconds.





The S60 R-Design Edition is on sale now, priced at £37,920. First deliveries to customers are expected from May this year.













Tags: volvo, volvo s60, volvo s60 r-design, new volvo s60, volvo s60 uk pricing

Posted in Volvo, New Vehicles