Volvo Polestar reached 100.000 units modified

Volvo is growing year by year and is starting to threaten the German brands. Even when it comes to performance Volvo has improved consistently in the last four years. The Polestar division is becoming more appealing to customers and that can be seen in sales.





Polestar has reached the milestone of one hundred thousand powertrain optimisations for Volvo cars around the globe since its introduction. The milestone is reached as sales hits an all-time high in the first five months of 2017 with more than 12,000 cars optimised - a growth of over 30 per cent compared to last year.





High demand on the latest generation Polestar optimisations for the Volvo Cars Drive-E powertrain is a key factor to the increase, with the all-new Volvo XC60 set to be included in the optimisation range from July.





The most popular Volvo model for optimisation is the XC60, closely followed by the XC90 and V60, with China, Sweden and the United States as the top three markets in terms of sales volumes.





The latest generation Polestar optimisation affects five key areas of the powertrain in standard Volvo road cars, including engine performance, throttle response, gearshift speed, gear hold functionality and off-throttle response.





All changes of the Polestar Optimisation are made with certified emissions, fuel consumption, service intervals and Volvo warranties unchanged.









Tags: volvo, polestar, polestar volvo xc60, polestar volvo modifications, polestar milestone

Posted in Volvo, Custom Cars