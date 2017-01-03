Volvo introduces Skype app for XC90, S90 and V90
3 January 2017 18:33:07
|Tweet
Volvo wants to be the first automaker to mark a breakthrough when it comes to in car video calls. The Swedish manufacturer has announced that it will introduce Skype for Business, Microsoft’s app, to its new 90 Series cars. Volvo becomes the first carmaker to launch such an in-car productivity tool.
Skype for Business is actively used by millions of people at work around the globe. In Volvo’s 90 Series cars people will be able to view their upcoming meetings and participant details, and join meetings with one click via the large centre display.
Volvo Cars’ approach to the application of technology in their cars is grounded in the desire to make their customers’ lives easier and safer by using the latest relevant technology in a smart way.
Volvo’s partnership with Microsoft also includes the exploration of using Cortana, Microsoft’s intelligent personal assistant, with the express intention of adding seamless voice recognition and contextual insights to support peoples’ daily lives by actively predicting their needs.
Working together with Microsoft and Ericsson, who provide cloud-based solutions for Volvo Cars, the Swedish company continues to develop and provide visionary services and features for its growing customer base.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Volvo introduces Skype app for XC90, S90 and V90
Ford Mustang and F-150 to gain electric versions
2017 Honda CR-V to make an appearance during Super Bowl
-
Fiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systems
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift - First teaser picture
Volkswagen Golf is Sweden's best-selling car
Related Specs
1956 Volvo P 1900 SportEngine: Inline-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70 bhpN/A
2005 Volvo XC90 PUV ConceptEngine: V8N/AN/A
1963 Volvo P 1800 SEngine: Inline 4, Power: 80.5 kw / 108 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 151.85 nm / 112.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2000 Volvo S60 PCC ConceptEngine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 400 nm / 295.0 ft lbs
2003 Volvo S60 REngine: Turbocharged Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen ID Concept to be introduced at NAIAS Detroit
Volkswagen is closer and closer to revealing a new electric car. At the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Volkswagen is presenting a ...
Volkswagen is closer and closer to revealing a new electric car. At the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Volkswagen is presenting a ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
Honda and Waymo to work on self-driving vehicles
Honda and other important manufacturers are understanding that car sharing is a trend that will become more and more popular in the future, when owning ...
Honda and other important manufacturers are understanding that car sharing is a trend that will become more and more popular in the future, when owning ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...