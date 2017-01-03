Volvo introduces Skype app for XC90, S90 and V90

Volvo wants to be the first automaker to mark a breakthrough when it comes to in car video calls. The Swedish manufacturer has announced that it will introduce Skype for Business, Microsoft’s app, to its new 90 Series cars. Volvo becomes the first carmaker to launch such an in-car productivity tool.





Skype for Business is actively used by millions of people at work around the globe. In Volvo’s 90 Series cars people will be able to view their upcoming meetings and participant details, and join meetings with one click via the large centre display.





Volvo Cars’ approach to the application of technology in their cars is grounded in the desire to make their customers’ lives easier and safer by using the latest relevant technology in a smart way.





Volvo’s partnership with Microsoft also includes the exploration of using Cortana, Microsoft’s intelligent personal assistant, with the express intention of adding seamless voice recognition and contextual insights to support peoples’ daily lives by actively predicting their needs.





Working together with Microsoft and Ericsson, who provide cloud-based solutions for Volvo Cars, the Swedish company continues to develop and provide visionary services and features for its growing customer base.













