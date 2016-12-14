Volvo introduces Android Auto support on 90 Series models

Until now, all Volvo clients who had an Android-based smartphone were discriminated. And that's because the central media system did not offer Android Auto support. But now, Volvo has further improved its in-car connectivity with the introduction of Android Auto smartphone integration to its range-topping 90 series models.





Android Auto, which is now available as part of a new Smartphone Integration package that also includes Apple CarPlay, allows users of Android smartphones to connect their device directly to their Volvo’s Sensus media system.





Android Auto is available on any Android smartphone running 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher.





A wide range of Android-optimised apps, including Google Maps and Google Play Music, are then available directly via the car’s touch screen. Users can also make and receive calls, and send and receive text messages using Android Auto. Alternatively, these functions can be controlled using the car’s or the phone’s voice control system.





Thanks to the touch screen’s large size and portrait layout, the Android Auto apps are displayed in the bottom section of the screen, leaving the top of the screen free to display the car’s other main functions.





Smartphone Integration includes a second USB socket and is available now on the S90, V90, V90 Cross Country and XC90, priced at £300. Existing owners of these models (those built after April 2016) who already have Apple CarPlay can benefit from a complimentary upgrade to Smartphone Integration as part of their car’s routine servicing schedule at an authorised Volvo dealership.





Tags: android auto, volvo xc90 android auto, volvo s90 android auto, volvo v90 android auto, volvo sensus system

Posted in Volvo, Gadgets