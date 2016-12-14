Volvo introduces Android Auto support on 90 Series models
14 December 2016 18:35:28
|Tweet
Until now, all Volvo clients who had an Android-based smartphone were discriminated. And that's because the central media system did not offer Android Auto support. But now, Volvo has further improved its in-car connectivity with the introduction of Android Auto smartphone integration to its range-topping 90 series models.
Android Auto, which is now available as part of a new Smartphone Integration package that also includes Apple CarPlay, allows users of Android smartphones to connect their device directly to their Volvo’s Sensus media system.
Android Auto is available on any Android smartphone running 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher.
A wide range of Android-optimised apps, including Google Maps and Google Play Music, are then available directly via the car’s touch screen. Users can also make and receive calls, and send and receive text messages using Android Auto. Alternatively, these functions can be controlled using the car’s or the phone’s voice control system.
Thanks to the touch screen’s large size and portrait layout, the Android Auto apps are displayed in the bottom section of the screen, leaving the top of the screen free to display the car’s other main functions.
Smartphone Integration includes a second USB socket and is available now on the S90, V90, V90 Cross Country and XC90, priced at £300. Existing owners of these models (those built after April 2016) who already have Apple CarPlay can benefit from a complimentary upgrade to Smartphone Integration as part of their car’s routine servicing schedule at an authorised Volvo dealership.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Volvo XC90 PUV ConceptEngine: V8N/AN/A
1956 Volvo P 1900 SportEngine: Inline-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70 bhpN/A
2002 Volvo ACC2 ConceptEngine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs
2006 Volvo C30 ConceptEngine: Inline-5, Power: 193.9 kw / 260 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 363.36 nm / 268 ft lbs @ 2100-5500 rpm
2000 Volvo C70 T5 ConvertibleEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240.0 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 330 nm / 243.4 ft lbs @ 2400-5100 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Lynk & Co launches 01 compact SUV to conquer US and Europe
Geely has launched another brand. Its name is Lynk & Co and we already have a model. Named 01 we are talking about a compact SUV that will be manufactured ...
Geely has launched another brand. Its name is Lynk & Co and we already have a model. Named 01 we are talking about a compact SUV that will be manufactured ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...