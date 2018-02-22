Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
22 February 2018 17:29:39
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current market evolution.
Part of the range extension, the new XC40 receives a new engine. Volvo launched its new three-cylinder Drive-E powertrain in the XC40. The new powertrain is the first three-cylinder engine in the company's 91-year history.
The all-new 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, direct-injection petrol engine was developed in-house using the same modular design as Volvo's four-cylinder Drive-E engines. The three-cylinder powertrain (badged T3) comes with a six-speed manual transmission. An optional eight-speed automatic transmission will follow next year.
The engine will roll off the same production lines as the company's four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.
Volvo's current D3 150 hp diesel and T4 190 hp petrol engines are also added to broaden the XC40 engine offer.
Furthermore, the new three-cylinder powertrain has been deliberately designed for integration into Twin Engine plug-in hybrid cars. A hybridised as well as a pure electric powertrain option for the XC40 will be added later. More details will be available in due course.
XC40 customers now also have more choice in trim levels, including entry-level Momentum and dynamic R-Design versions, plus the luxurious new Inscription trim level.
Inscription trim offers exterior styling choices with 18", 19", 20" or 21" wheels, unique skid plates, side window and grille mesh chrome, plus model-specific paint colours. Inside, Inscription adds a newly designed crystal gear knob (on versions with an automatic transmission) and the attractive Driftwood deco inlays.
