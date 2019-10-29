Volkswagen Transporter 6.1 UK pricing announced

Volkswagen is launching the updated Transporter on the UK market. The car was unveiled at the end of this summer and is now ready for orders.





For the T6.1 panel van and kombi models, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is reducing complexity and offering only Startline and Highline models, with Sportline to follow later. The Startline will be available in T26 (SWB only), T28, T30 and T32 (denoting GVW eg 2600kg) in short or long wheelbase and with 2.0-litre TDI 90, 100 or 150 PS engines. Highline models are also offered with a 2.0-litre 199 PS TDI with standard seven-speed DSG gearbox; 4MOTION four-wheel drive is available in combination with certain 150 and 199 PS units.





All models have an enhanced specification compared to previous models, with a new electro-mechanical power steering system not only improving on-road performance, but also enabling the fitment of a number of standard and optional safety and assistance features. These include, as standard, driving steering recommendation and crosswind assist (on top of the previous model’s automatic post-collision braking system, front assist with city emergency braking, driver alert and trailer stabilisation), as well as the options of park assist, lane assist, side protection, trailer assist, rear traffic alert and traffic sign recognition.





Most notable inside the Transporter 6.1 are all new infotainment systems: Composition Colour, Discover Media with sat nav and Discover Pro. App Connect also now comes as standard to allow screen mirroring of mobile phones and access to certain apps while on the move. Wireless App-Connect is now available as an option for the first time.





All T6.1 models also feature an integrated SIM card (eSIM), which opens up a new range of online-based functions and services via We Connect – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ connectivity solution – including eCall, breakdown call, vehicle health report and driving data plus parking position.





Also available as an option for the first time on passenger carrying models (standard on Caravelle Executive) is the digital cockpit, a fully digital representation of the instrument cluster, with 10.25-inch full-colour digital display and numerous personalisation options.





Prices for the new panel van start from £21,635 for the entry-level T26 Startline 90 PS SWB, and rise to £36,915 for the T32 Highline LWB with 199 PS with DSG and 4MOTION four-wheel drive. All have enhanced spec compared to T6 models. Kombi prices start from £25,000, Shuttle from £29,430 and Caravelle from £38,095. Shuttle (with five to nine seats) will be offered as before in S or SE trim; Caravelle as SE or Executive. Customers can pre-order now, with full pricing and vehicle data published in November, ahead of first UK customer deliveries in March 2020.













