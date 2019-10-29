Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Transporter 6.1 UK pricing announced
Volkswagen Transporter 6.1 UK pricing announced
29 October 2019 16:02:04
|Tweet
Volkswagen is launching the updated Transporter on the UK market. The car was unveiled at the end of this summer and is now ready for orders.
For the T6.1 panel van and kombi models, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is reducing complexity and offering only Startline and Highline models, with Sportline to follow later. The Startline will be available in T26 (SWB only), T28, T30 and T32 (denoting GVW eg 2600kg) in short or long wheelbase and with 2.0-litre TDI 90, 100 or 150 PS engines. Highline models are also offered with a 2.0-litre 199 PS TDI with standard seven-speed DSG gearbox; 4MOTION four-wheel drive is available in combination with certain 150 and 199 PS units.
All models have an enhanced specification compared to previous models, with a new electro-mechanical power steering system not only improving on-road performance, but also enabling the fitment of a number of standard and optional safety and assistance features. These include, as standard, driving steering recommendation and crosswind assist (on top of the previous model’s automatic post-collision braking system, front assist with city emergency braking, driver alert and trailer stabilisation), as well as the options of park assist, lane assist, side protection, trailer assist, rear traffic alert and traffic sign recognition.
Most notable inside the Transporter 6.1 are all new infotainment systems: Composition Colour, Discover Media with sat nav and Discover Pro. App Connect also now comes as standard to allow screen mirroring of mobile phones and access to certain apps while on the move. Wireless App-Connect is now available as an option for the first time.
All T6.1 models also feature an integrated SIM card (eSIM), which opens up a new range of online-based functions and services via We Connect – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ connectivity solution – including eCall, breakdown call, vehicle health report and driving data plus parking position.
Also available as an option for the first time on passenger carrying models (standard on Caravelle Executive) is the digital cockpit, a fully digital representation of the instrument cluster, with 10.25-inch full-colour digital display and numerous personalisation options.
Prices for the new panel van start from £21,635 for the entry-level T26 Startline 90 PS SWB, and rise to £36,915 for the T32 Highline LWB with 199 PS with DSG and 4MOTION four-wheel drive. All have enhanced spec compared to T6 models. Kombi prices start from £25,000, Shuttle from £29,430 and Caravelle from £38,095. Shuttle (with five to nine seats) will be offered as before in S or SE trim; Caravelle as SE or Executive. Customers can pre-order now, with full pricing and vehicle data published in November, ahead of first UK customer deliveries in March 2020.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Volkswagen Golf GTI-650Engine: W12, Power: 477.0 kw / 639.6 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A
2007 Volkswagen Passat R36Engine: 15 Degree Cast Iron V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhpN/A
1998 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf VR6Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 260 nm / 191.8 ft lbs @ 4300 rpm
2002 Volkswagen 1-Litre ConceptEngine: 1 Cylinder Diesel, Power: 6.3 kw / 8.5 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 18.4 nm / 13.6 ft lbs
2002 Volkswagen Phaeton W12Engine: W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
New Vehicles
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Concept Cars
First teaser picture of the Mitsubishi Mi-Tech
Mitsubishi will unveil during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show a new special concept. Its name is Mi-Tech and comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. ...
Mitsubishi will unveil during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show a new special concept. Its name is Mi-Tech and comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Audi S5 diesel has 384 HP and lots of torque
Audi unveiled the S5 diesel model a few months ago, and now the German tuner ABT Sportsline decided to come with a special performance package. ...
Audi unveiled the S5 diesel model a few months ago, and now the German tuner ABT Sportsline decided to come with a special performance package. ...
Future Cars
Skoda Octavia first sketches emerge
Skoda is getting closer and closer to another milestone in the company history. The Czech manufacturer is preparing the unveiling of the new generation Octavia. ...
Skoda is getting closer and closer to another milestone in the company history. The Czech manufacturer is preparing the unveiling of the new generation Octavia. ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan surpasses Gallardo production record
When you think at the most popular Lamborghini ever created you think at Gallardo, as it eas the best sold car in the company’s history. Well, starting ...
When you think at the most popular Lamborghini ever created you think at Gallardo, as it eas the best sold car in the company’s history. Well, starting ...
Gadgets
Karma develops sound for its future electric cars
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Videos
Video. Watch how Koenigsegg Regera does 0-250-0 mpg in just 32.48 seconds
A couple of weeks ago, the guys from Koenigsegg have announced that the Regera hypercar managed to smash the world record for 0-250-0 mph and also for ...
A couple of weeks ago, the guys from Koenigsegg have announced that the Regera hypercar managed to smash the world record for 0-250-0 mph and also for ...