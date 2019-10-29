Audi is electrifying its range step by step. The newest addition to the menu is the A6 saloon, which will benefit from a hybrid version, available on the UK market.

The A6 55 TFSI e with 367PS system output and the scope to travel for up to 32 miles under purely electric power is the latest in the line – the new executive class hybrid saloon is expected to become available to order in the UK in November and to quietly touch down here in early 2020.

The new A6 joins A7, A8, Q5 and Q7 variants which also go by the name of TFSI e. Like all these Audi plug-in hybrid models, it combines two highly efficient drive systems, in this case a four-cylinder 2.0 TFSI petrol engine with 252PS and an electric motor integrated into the seven-speed S tronic with a peak output of 105kW.

Total system output is 270kW (367PS), and the full 500Nm of system torque is on tap from just 1,250rpm. The lithium-ion battery stores 14.1kWh of energy, and is positioned at the rear of the vehicle.

The A6 55 TFSI e quattro offers quattro all-wheel drive as standard, and the chance to accelerate from rest to 62mph in 5.6 seconds and go on to a top speed of 155mph. Under purely electric power, it is capable of a top speed of 83mph. Its electric range, measured according to the WLTP procedure, is up to 32 miles.

The drive concept of the Audi A6 55 TFSI e quattro is designed so that customers can do most of their daily driving electrically and therefore with zero local emissions and in near silence. They can choose between the three drive modes “EV” for all-electric driving, “Hybrid” for the efficient combination of both drive types and “Hold” to conserve the electrical energy available at any given time.

Customers can charge the Audi A6 55 TFSI e quattro at public charging stations up to an output of 7.4kW using the mode 3 cable supplied. This means it takes roughly two-and-a-half hours to recharge an empty high-voltage battery. Customers can use the MyAudi app to manage charging and pre-entry climate control even before they set off. The air conditioning system operates together with a highly efficient heat pump that uses the waste heat from the electrical drive components.