Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Touareg V6 TFSI with 340 HP is now available for order
Volkswagen Touareg V6 TFSI with 340 HP is now available for order
8 March 2019 16:35:49
|Tweet
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen announced that the new Touareg SUV will get its first petrol engine in the line-up. We are talking about a V6 3.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 340 horsepower between 5,300 and 6,400 rpm and 450 Nm produced between 1,340 rpm and 5,300 rpm.
Just like the other diesel-powered versions, the Touareg V6 TFSI comes with an eight speed automatic transmission, an all-wheel drive system and a limited slup differential.
The Touareg V6 TFSI reaches 62 mph from a standastill in 5.9 seconds before going on to a top speed of 155 mph where permitted.
In the UK, the new Volkswagen Touareg V6 TFSI comes with a base price of will be of 52,635 GBP for the SEL trim.
“The addition of a powerful petrol engine to the Touareg range now gives customers three options – the choice between one petrol and two diesel units ensures that there’s a Touareg for all customers", said Product Manager Brian Luckie.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Audi Q4 e-tron concept car announces a new electric SUV
This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car
This is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz EQV concept
-
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake unveiled during the Geneva Motor Show
Imagine by Kia is an all-electric concept car
Volkswagen ID Buggy is an all-electric concept car
Related Specs
2007 Volkswagen Passat R36Engine: 15 Degree Cast Iron V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhpN/A
2007 Volkswagen Golf GTI-650Engine: W12, Power: 477.0 kw / 639.6 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A
2002 Volkswagen Golf R32Engine: V6, Power: 179.7 kw / 241 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2006 Volkswagen GX3 ConceptN/A, Power: 93.2 kw / 125 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 152 nm / 112.1 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1998 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf VR6Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 260 nm / 191.8 ft lbs @ 4300 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Smart Forease Plus is an electric concept car with detachable roof
Smart will unveil the Forease+ concept car during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. As you can imagine, this will be just a design study delivered by the German ...
Smart will unveil the Forease+ concept car during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. As you can imagine, this will be just a design study delivered by the German ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...
Various News
Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Motorsports
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Videos
Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...