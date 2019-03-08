Volkswagen Touareg V6 TFSI with 340 HP is now available for order

A few weeks ago, Volkswagen announced that the new Touareg SUV will get its first petrol engine in the line-up. We are talking about a V6 3.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 340 horsepower between 5,300 and 6,400 rpm and 450 Nm produced between 1,340 rpm and 5,300 rpm.





Just like the other diesel-powered versions, the Touareg V6 TFSI comes with an eight speed automatic transmission, an all-wheel drive system and a limited slup differential.





The Touareg V6 TFSI reaches 62 mph from a standastill in 5.9 seconds before going on to a top speed of 155 mph where permitted.





In the UK, the new Volkswagen Touareg V6 TFSI comes with a base price of will be of 52,635 GBP for the SEL trim.





“The addition of a powerful petrol engine to the Touareg range now gives customers three options – the choice between one petrol and two diesel units ensures that there’s a Touareg for all customers", said Product Manager Brian Luckie.

Tags: touareg, touareg v6 tfsi, volkswagen, volkswagen touareg

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles