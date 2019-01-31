Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen to reveal an electric buggy
Volkswagen to reveal an electric buggy
31 January 2019 15:31:29
Volkswagen is ready to go even further with its electric range. An important step will be made this March, when Volkswagen will bring back to life a true legend.
The Wolfsburg-based Group will reveal the first fully electric version of a new buggy. Taking its cues from popular American dune buggies, the concept vehicle is based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB).
The concept of the fully electric buggy is based on the historical predecessors that found their home in California. Back then, the chassis of the Beetle served as the basis; now, the MEB is proving to be just as flexible. True to the original style, this reinterpretation of a proper buggy has no fixed roof or conventional doors, while the free-standing wheels fitted with off-road tyres and open side sills dominate the overall look.
The new MEB concept vehicle shows that this fully electric platform can be used for more than just large-scale series production models. Like the Beetle chassis of yesteryear, the modular electric drive matrix has the potential to facilitate the development of low-volume niche series.
The history of recreational vehicles and Volkswagen technology is a long one: from the Beetle convertible and special bodies produced by companies such as Hebmüller and Rometsch to fully open designs of the kind embraced by the Meyers Manx buggy, the Beetle chassis allowed for creative – and sometimes exclusive – custom solutions for decades. Globally, around 250,000 individual vehicles were built as one-offs or at low volumes through to the 1980s.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Volkswagen explores new territories when it comes to its electric range. Geneva Motor Show, scheduled to take place at the beginning of March, will see ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan's ...
Jaguar Land Rover has made a big decision: the production fo the Land Rover Discovery will be moved in Slovakia. This announcement will lead to job cuts ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...
