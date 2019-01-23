Volkswagen Tiguan reached 5 million units produced

Volkswagen hit the jackpot with the launch of the Tiguan, long time ago. The compact SUV stayed on the market for a long time and needed a new generation almost ten years since it was introduced. It is one of the most successful SUV in the current Volkswagen range, and the manufacturer can already celebrate an impressive production anniversary right at the start of 2019: in the middle of January, the five millionth Tiguan left the assembly line at the Wolfsburg plant.





The just under 800,000 Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace vehicles delivered in 2018 are proof of the popularity and success of the compact SUV.





Production of the Tiguan started in 2007 in the main plant in Wolfsburg and represented the beginning of the success story of this compact SUV. More than 120,000 units already left the assembly line in the first full year of production in 2008. This was followed by steep continuous growth – in 2015, more than 500,000 Tiguan had already been sold worldwide.





The second Tiguan generation was introduced in 2016. This was the first Volkswagen SUV to be based on the modular transverse matrix (MQB).





This was followed in 2017 by the especially spacious Tiguan Allspace, almost 22 centimetres longer and also available as a seven-seater model.





The new generation and extension of the range by the Tiguan Allspace provided a renewed positive stimulus: over 700,000 units were sold in 2017, and 2018 was the most successful year yet for the Tiguan product line with almost 800,000 vehicles.





The Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace are currently produced in four Volkswagen locations (China, Germany, Mexico and Russia) and offered in the most important markets worldwide.













