Volkswagen Tiguan named safest vehicle in its class by EuroNCAP
21 December 2016 19:09:58
After a very tough year with increased safety requests, Volkswagen Tiguan managed a high distinction in EuroNCAP. In June, the new Tiguan already passed the demanding Euro NCAP crash test series and received the highest five star rating.
The results of four sub-areas were taken into account: proactive occupant protection system for children and adults, pedestrian protection and driver assistance systems.
This year, new child size dummies formed part of the testing equipment for the first time. The new Tiguan achieved an excellent result in occupant protection for adults and children. Thanks to the standard ISOFIX and Top Tether child seat anchors in combination with safety belt tensioners on the second row of seats, children and adults are very well protected in the event of any frontal or side impact.
In terms of pedestrian protection, the structural details of the Tiguan in particular were assessed positively. These include the 'active bonnet' feature, which is designed to help reduce dangerous head injuries in the event of a collision. Moreover, the Tiguan impressed with its pedestrian monitoring and ambient traffic monitoring system "Front Assist" with City Emergency Braking, which at the very least reduces the severity of an accident and in the best case even prevents the accident altogether. In addition, security systems such as ESC (Electronic Stability Control), the seatbelt fastening reminder function for the back seats and the active lane-keeping system "Lane Assist" are standard on the current Tiguan.
Euro NCAP publishes a list of the top-ranked vehicles each year. In 2016 a total of 22 models from all manufacturers were subjected to the rigorous Euro NCAP testing process. Last year the Touran also won the coveted "Best in Class".
