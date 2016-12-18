Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace will be unveiled in Detroit

Volkswagen has announced that the long-wheelbase version of the traditional Tiguan will be showcased in January during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.





The new German model is named Tiguan Allspace and sales will start in the early summer of next year in Europe, North America and China. In the latter two markets, the model will be named simply Tiguan.





The upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace has a wheelbase longer by 11 centimeters than the classic Tiguan. As a result, the German engineers managed to put inside the third seats row. After we have seen some spy photos we can assure you that there are some interesting exterior modifications.





Inside the cabin, the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace will feature the same layout as the Tiguan but customers can get some interesting accessories. The engine line-up will also be transplanted from the classic Tiguan. The new Tiguan Allspace will be produce in Puebla, Mexico and with all the details we will come after the official unveiling.





Tags: 2017 volkswagen tiguan allspace, detroit 2017, tiguan allspace, volkswagen, volkswagen tiguan allspace

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles

Source: Volkswagen