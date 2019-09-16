Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen T-Roc R available to order in UK
Volkswagen T-Roc R available to order in UK
16 September 2019 17:46:43
|Tweet
Volkswagen is spicing its UK range with the introduction of the new T-Roc R, now available to be ordered. The T-Roc R marks the first time the R department has applied its unique and acclaimed tuning talents to an SUV since the Touareg R50 of 2008. Eleven years of progress has delivered impressive results for R-branded performance SUVs – the T-Roc’s top speed of 155 mph and its 4.9-second 0-62 mph acceleration time are significantly quicker than the older Touareg’s.
UK customers will enjoy lightweight 19-inch Pretoria alloy wheels fitted to the T-Roc R as standard – an upgrade over the standard-fit 18-inch wheels fitted in other markets. The new R model also benefits from the option of Volkswagen’s Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive damper system at a cost of £695. It offers greater flexibility through a choice of multiple driving modes that alter the characteristics of the car.
Equipped exclusively with a seven-speed DSG transmission and 4MOTION four-wheel drive, the T-Roc R nods to the R brand’s first model – the Golf Mk4 R32, which also featured Volkswagen’s acclaimed DSG. As the fastest-responding transmission option, it is the natural choice for a specialist performance car like the T-Roc R, matching the pace that its 300 PS engine confidently delivers.
The T-Roc R’s colour palette provides the most vibrant options of any R-badged model to date, with Energetic Orange, Turmeric Yellow, White Silver, Indium Grey, Deep Black, Pure White, Flash Red and the standout R-specific shade Lapiz Blue all available on the compact performance SUV. All are also offered in combination with a black roof, A-pillar and mirror housings.
The performance SUV delivers a 300 PS punch, with 400 Nm of torque on tap and a top speed of 155 mph. Prices for the newest member of the R family start at £38,450.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2000 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf 1.8 TEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 273.88 nm / 202.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
1998 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf VR6Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 260 nm / 191.8 ft lbs @ 4300 rpm
2002 Volkswagen 1-Litre ConceptEngine: 1 Cylinder Diesel, Power: 6.3 kw / 8.5 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 18.4 nm / 13.6 ft lbs
2005 Volkswagen Beetle Ragster ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2003 Volkswagen Concept REngine: V6, Power: 195 kw / 261.5 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
New Vehicles
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Concept Cars
BMW unveiled the all-new Concept 4, the prototype that previews the upcoming 4 Series
During the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW unveiled the all-new Concept 4. As you can already imagine, the new prototype was developed in order to preview ...
During the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW unveiled the all-new Concept 4. As you can already imagine, the new prototype was developed in order to preview ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Future Cars
Lotus Evija supercar teased ahead of Goodwood
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British ...
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British ...
Market News
Ford F-150 is Americas military favorite
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...