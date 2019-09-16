Volkswagen T-Roc R available to order in UK

Volkswagen is spicing its UK range with the introduction of the new T-Roc R, now available to be ordered. The T-Roc R marks the first time the R department has applied its unique and acclaimed tuning talents to an SUV since the Touareg R50 of 2008. Eleven years of progress has delivered impressive results for R-branded performance SUVs – the T-Roc’s top speed of 155 mph and its 4.9-second 0-62 mph acceleration time are significantly quicker than the older Touareg’s.





UK customers will enjoy lightweight 19-inch Pretoria alloy wheels fitted to the T-Roc R as standard – an upgrade over the standard-fit 18-inch wheels fitted in other markets. The new R model also benefits from the option of Volkswagen’s Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive damper system at a cost of £695. It offers greater flexibility through a choice of multiple driving modes that alter the characteristics of the car.





Equipped exclusively with a seven-speed DSG transmission and 4MOTION four-wheel drive, the T-Roc R nods to the R brand’s first model – the Golf Mk4 R32, which also featured Volkswagen’s acclaimed DSG. As the fastest-responding transmission option, it is the natural choice for a specialist performance car like the T-Roc R, matching the pace that its 300 PS engine confidently delivers.





The T-Roc R’s colour palette provides the most vibrant options of any R-badged model to date, with Energetic Orange, Turmeric Yellow, White Silver, Indium Grey, Deep Black, Pure White, Flash Red and the standout R-specific shade Lapiz Blue all available on the compact performance SUV. All are also offered in combination with a black roof, A-pillar and mirror housings.





The performance SUV delivers a 300 PS punch, with 400 Nm of torque on tap and a top speed of 155 mph. Prices for the newest member of the R family start at £38,450.













Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen t-roc r, volkswagen t-roc, volkswagen t-roc performance, volkswagen t-roc r uk pricing

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles